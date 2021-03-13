Study.com, the online learning platform, has ranked Elizabeth City State University among the top 50 criminal justice programs in the nation.
ECSU’s criminal justice program ranks 28th best, according to Study.com.
“Elizabeth City State University has a bachelor of science program that earned high marks because of its interdisciplinary approach to the issues currently defining the American criminal justice system,” according to Study.com’s site.
Because it’s an online learning platform, Study.com values virtual learning opportunities. It gives ECSU’s online degree completion program high marks for offering “distance learning or scheduling flexibility.” Although core university and program requirements must be taken on campus, electives and research projects must be taken online.
Study.com also said ECSU offers criminal justice students a wide variety of extracurricular organizations and activities, including a chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma and the student-run Criminal Justice Club.
The site also noted ECSU’s criminal justice program has partnered with a variety of criminal justice organizations to provide students with internship opportunities. ECSU criminal justice majors can intern with local law enforcement agencies, victim service organizations, youth services, jails and corrections institutions, and law offices.
“We are excited and honored to be ranked in the top 50 in the country by Study.com,” said Dr. Chyna Crawford, chair of the Department of Social Sciences. “Our criminal justice program is producing some of the best next-generation criminal justice professionals in the country and we are proud of the work these students are accomplishing.”
Founded in 2002, Study.com is an online learning platform that offers online courses and degrees for students, including working adults.
The platform provides both personalized adaptive learning and tools for teachers to engage their students in class and at home. It’s headquartered in Mountain View, California.