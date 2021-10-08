The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has been named a Pilot School by Texas Instruments, the school and Texas Instruments have announced.
As a Pilot School, Texas Instruments will provide NEAAAT in-kind licenses of the TI-Nspire CX Premium software, TI-Nspire CX-II handhelds for students and staff, and specialized, ongoing educator training.
Under the arrangement, NEAAAT will provide Texas Instruments' marketing and product development staff access to the school so they can study NEAAAT’s Python coding activities as a way to better understand student learning.
NEAAAT CEO Andrew Harris said he was "thrilled" about the partnership with Texas Instruments.
“The cutting-edge tools and training we will receive through this national partnership will help our educators enhance and extend the curriculum through hands-on, real world learning," he said in a press release. "We greatly appreciate the resources and look forward to learning alongside our partners at TI.”
NEAAAT, which emphasizes interdisciplinary project-based learning, has a current enrollment of 744 students from nine counties in grades 5-12.
Texas Instruments said the school pilot program is part of its commitment to "improving student learning."
"Research and experience show that student learning improves when combined with professional learning," the company said in the release.