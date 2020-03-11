H.L Trigg Community School and Northeastern High School are recipients of the Windows of Opportunity Grant through NC Beautiful. Jennifer Durham, science teacher at H.L. Trigg, received $422.70 and will use the grant funds to purchase vegetables and gardening tools. Ted and Roberta Manzer, agriculture teachers at Northeastern High, were awarded $1,000 and will use their funds to create an outdoor classroom at the ECPPS Harris Demonstration Farm.
Steve Vacendak, executive director for NC Beautiful, along with Tim Aydlett, NC Beautiful board member, held check presentations at both schools. This year, NC Beautiful received submissions from more than 120 educators and awarded 32 grants.
Students take part in 5th Grade Science Fair
The Pasquotank County N.C. Cooperative Extension recently hosted the 5th Grade District Science Fair for ECPPS students. The winners included:
• 1st place: Trey Mercer, Central Elementary
• 2nd place: Nathan Osborne, Central Elementary
• 3rd place: Jakel Stallings, J.C. Sawyer Elementary
• Honorable mention: Ava Ditro, Sheep-Harney Elementary
• Honorable mention: Lauren Otts, Weeksville Elementary
Herzing named to Eastern All-District Band
Tyler Herzing of Pasquotank County High School was recently named a member of the 2020 NCSBA Eastern All-District Band. Herzing performed with the band at a two-day clinic at East Carolina University on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The clinic provided students with guidance from band directors from North Carolina and across the United States. Students learned different rehearsal and practice techniques to prepare for a concert at the end of the clinic.
The following students participated in auditions for the All-District Band: Nevaeh Clagon, Antonio Garcia-Diaz, Azlynn Eckert, Tyler Herzing, Abigail Oakes, Makenzie Schurr, Alyssa Sebastian, Emily Stokely, Gracie Tillett, Blake Turner and Holley Weiss