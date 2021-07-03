College of The Albemarle’s strategic plan for the next three years will focus on four themes: access, success, diversity and relationships.
The COA Board of Trustees adopted the three-year plan last month to guide the community college’s operations through 2024.
The plan is based on community feedback the college’s Strategic Planning Steering Committee received during nearly two dozen listening sessions held over the winter and spring. According to COA, session participants included COA employees and students, community partners, and residents from across the college’s seven-county service area.
“We are the community’s college and I can’t begin to express the importance of having the voices of our community members heard when asked what can we do to better serve them,” COA President Jack Bagwell said in a press release. “These discussions took place in advance to allow us to build around those conversations and truly make a lasting impact on our service area through our new strategic plan.”
According to COA, the college’s new strategic plan features four themes and includes accompanying goals. They are:
• Access — increasing access to opportunities, resources and support;
• Success — improving success for students, employees and the community;
• Diversity — promoting diversity of people, perspectives and programs; and
• Relationships — strengthening relationships with individuals, institutions and industries.
According to Dr. Dean Roughton, COA vice president of institutional research, planning, effectiveness and technology, the plan’s access and diversity themes were particularly influenced by the community input sessions.
“We heard over and over again from participants that people are not fully aware of all the college has to offer and that some people run into barriers that prevent them from fully taking advantage of opportunities available to them,” he said.
According to the plan, COA will work to increase program and service offerings to “mitigate physical, knowledge, financial, transportation, technology, and other barriers that may limit access to opportunities, resources, and support” at the college.
The new plan also has a greater focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion and states that COA will “endeavor to achieve broader representation among its students, employees, and leadership,” the college said. The emphasis aligns with other diversity initiatives recently implemented, the college said.
The college has developed a COA Unity Taskforce it says “will be a proactive approach in keeping the conversations going.”
“These conversations will complement the recent work on the strategic plan to streamline efforts and advance the college in diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the college said.
The Board of Trustees also recently adopted a policy on equity and taken steps to encourage the trustee board itself to strive to have more diverse representation.
COA’s new strategic plan takes effect on Aug. 1 when the current plan expires.