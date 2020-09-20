Elizabeth City State University has received high marks as a top public school in the 2020 reports of two national publications.
The magazine U.S. News and World Report ranks ECSU 7th in Top Public Schools in the south, 14th in Top Performers in Social Mobility, 22nd in top Historic Black Colleges and Universities and 36th in Best Regional College, South in its latest report of the nation’s top universities.
The Washington Monthly publication ranks ECSU 11th in its Best Bang for the Buck list of nearly 280 colleges and universities in southeastern United States. The list is based on a school’s affordability.
ECSU ranked well for affordability; it’s one of three North Carolina schools that is currently charging just $500 tuition per semester for in-state students, and just $2,500 tuition per semester for out-of-state students. ECSU, along with UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina University, are able to offer the low tuition rates as part of their state designation as N.C. Promise Schools.
Social mobility is the movement of different demographic groups along a social hierarchy. According to U.S. News and World Report, a university’s social mobility is its ability to enroll and graduate a large percentage of disadvantaged students who are awarded federal Pell Grants. Those types of grants are frequently awarded to students whose total household income is below $50,000, according to the magazine.
The 2020 Best Colleges rankings mark the second year that U.S. News has included social mobility in its methodology. ECSU tied with Claflin College, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, for 14th for social mobility.
ECSU also tied with four other universities in its U.S. News’ ranking as 36th best in Regional Colleges South category. The other four institutions were University of the Virgin Islands, Martin Methodist College, Kentucky State University and Greensboro College.
In composing its Best Regional Colleges, South rankings, U.S. News and World Report based schools, “according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.”
ECSU also was ranked 7th in a three-way tie as Top Public School, Regional Colleges South with University of the Virgin Islands and Kentucky State University.
ECSU offers a number of marketable degrees, including a degree in aviation science. Fall 2019 marked the debut of the new unmanned aerial systems, or drone, degree program. Drone technology and aviation are among some of the fastest growing job markets in the country.