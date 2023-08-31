water turtles

Miles Gavis instructs Adilene Hernandez-Ramos on proper swim technique during last year’s Water Turtles Program at the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

HERTFORD — A Perquimans County Schools program that has taught thousands of children how to swim will continue, thanks to a $7,000 donation from two local partners who help the Perquimans County Schools Foundation fund it.

ECU Health Chowan Hospital community benefit grants program and Avangrid Renewables recently presented a check for $7,000 to Yvonne Honza, vice president of the Perquimans Schools Foundation. The check will support the foundation’s Water Turtles Program, which has provided swim lessons to 2,100 kindergartners at Perquimans Central School since 2010.

  