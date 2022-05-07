COROLLA — Water’s Edge Village School in Corolla recently received $310,000 in donations toward the cost of building an additional school building — more than a fifth of its $1.35 million campaign goal.
Water’s Edge and the Outer Banks Community Foundation announced that Corolla residents Wayne and Betty Evans donated $250,000 to help the K-8 charter school build an additional schoolhouse adjacent to its current building in the historic Corolla village, a press release states.
The Outer Banks Foundation has also donated $10,000 toward the school, and TowneBank of Currituck also announced a gift of $50,000 to the campaign, Water’s Edge said this week.
The tuition-free school, founded in 2012 with an emphasis on project-based, hand-on learning, has grown from 15 to 43 students over the past decade, Water’s Edge said.
While younger students will continue to attend classes in the current schoolhouse built in the 1890s, the new building will accommodate both the school’s current needs and future growth. Water’s Edge said it looks to double its enrollment in the next five years.
The new building will add three classrooms, a community room, a resource room, and a teacher’s office, Water’s Edge said. The school looks to break ground on its expansion plan this fall and complete the new building in time to begin accepting new students by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Water’s Edge said it launched its capital campaign to raise $1.35 million for the project on Tuesday, April 12, during a celebration at the school.
Betty Evans said she and her husband made their $250,000 donation to the campaign because they believe it’s “motivational and inspirational to do something good for a child.”
“Years ago we spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh,” she said in the press release. “There was a plaque next to the elevator that said something like, ‘It doesn’t matter how big your house is or what kind of car you drive, what will matter is if you made a difference in the life of a child.’ And I think this school can make a difference in the lives of many children, so let’s build this school!”
According to Water’s Edge, community donations are vital to the campaign because state law prohibits state and local governments from contributing funds for capital projects to charter schools.
Wayne Evans sees his and his wife’s donation as something “we can do for Corolla.”
“One hundred years ago there were people who did this same thing,” he said in the release. “And I hope 100 years from now that building is still working for the community.”
Taylor Sugg, TowneBank’s regional president, said the bank was honored to help Water’s Edge’s expand by contributing to its capital campaign. TowneBank was a charter donor to the school when it was founded in 2012.
“Since our founding 23 years ago, TowneBank has been committed to serving others and enriching lives by supporting hundreds of local charitable organizations through volunteerism, donations, scholarships, and grants,” he said.
Water’s Edge said contributions to its capital campaign can be made on the school’s website or by mailing payments to P.O. Box 215, Corolla NC 27927.