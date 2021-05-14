Elizabeth City State University's accounting program has been ranked the most affordable in the country by the college-ranking website UniversityHQ.org.
According to the site’s listing for 100 Best Affordable Accounting School Degrees, ECSU is ranked number one because of both its tuition and financial aid assistance. ECSU is an NC Promise Tuition school, making it one of the most affordable universities in North Carolina.
“ECSU’s bachelor of science in accounting is one of the best kept secrets in northeastern North Carolina,” Dr. Joy Smith, dean of the School of Education and Business, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to see that the secret is getting out through this recognition.”
The ECSU Department of Business, Accounting, and Sports Management is accredited through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB International.
According to Smith, AACSB International is the "gold standard" for business school accreditation. ECSU shares the accreditation with high-profile institutions such as Harvard, Yale, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, and Howard University, she said.
ECSU’s accounting program is among the most popular at the university, the press release states. Five students graduated with an accounting degree during last weekend's 172nd commencement. Two of the five graduated magna cum laude, the university said.
ECSU's accounting degree program prepares students for the CPA exam by allowing them to take the first 120 of the 150 hours required to sit for the exam.
“Our program is preparing ECSU students for careers with a solid foundation in accounting, offering them a knowledge base to compete in a highly competitive world,” Smith said.
UniversityHQ’s ranking criteria also includes retention rates. Noting that student success is a top priority at ECSU, the press release pointed out the university recently announced the launch of the VikingPlus program, a set initiatives to help students afford a college education.
The university has already provided nearly $4.2 million in free credits, additional emergency funding, and housing and meal plan grants since spring 2020, and plans to award new funds under VikingPlus this year.