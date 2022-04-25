Emily Hughes, Weeksville Elementary School art teacher, poses with fourth-graders Zoe James (center) and Cheyenne Russell (right) and their winning entries in the annual Soil and Water Conservation Poster and Essay Contest sponsored by the Albemarle Soil and Water Conservation District. Cheyenne placed first and Zoe placed second in the event.
Jaythen McDaniels, a fifth-grade student at Northside Elementary School, poses with his entry, “Sticky Situations,” that won first place in the elementary division of the regional Science and Engineering Fair in February. Jaythen also participated in the North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair held in late March.
Two students in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools were recently recognized for finishing first and second in the Albemarle Soil and Water Conservation Poster and Essay Contest.
Cheyenne Russell placed first and Zoe James placed second. Both are fourth-graders at Weeksville Elementary School.
The students were recognized during the 69th annual Albemarle Soil and Water Conservation District Educational Awards Luncheon March 31. The event is held to recognize winners from each participating county in the Albemarle district.
The Albemarle Soil and Water Conservation District sponsors the contest annually for students in grades 4-6. Students are provided a conservation theme for their poster and essay submissions. The theme for the 2021-22 contest was “Soil and Water …Yours for Life.”
McDaniels takes 1st at regional science fair
Jaythen McDaniels, a fifth-grade student at Northside Elementary School, won first place in the elementary division at the regional science fair in February and advanced to the North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair held in late March.
McDaniels’ science fair project was titled, “Sticky Situations” and tested various glues to determine which had the best holding power on various surfaces.
“Although Jaythen did not place at the NC Science and Engineering Fair, ECPPS is proud of Jaythen’s hard work, placing first at regionals as well as participation at the state level,” the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said in a press release.