EDENTON — Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White has been selected as the 2020-21 Northeast Regional Principal of the Year.
The surprise announcement was delivered on Facebook Live during morning announcements at the school on Friday, Dec. 18.
White is the 2020-21 Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, an honor she previously won in 2018 when she was principal at D.F. Walker Elementary School.
White also previously served as principal at White Oak Elementary.
According to a press release, White “leads with passion and a deep love to help teachers give each child the gift of a high quality education. Her innovative design of school systems has produced exemplary marks for the school communities she serves.”
The district went on to say White is “quick to recognize that these awards are truly school awards as it takes every faculty member to ensure the success of every single student.”
White has 18 years of experience in public education. She earned National Board Certification as a teacher prior to becoming an administrator.
White graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She also holds a masters degree in instructional technology from ECU. White earned a second master’s degree in educational leadership from Elizabeth City State University and is currently completing her doctorate at Wingate University.
Among White’s previous awards and recognitions are being named Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, Northeast Regional Principal of the Year, North Carolina National Distinguished Elementary Principal, Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year, Rotary Teacher of the Year, Regional Teacher of the Year Runner Up, and a National Disney Teacher of the Year Finalist. She also earned the Rex Whittington Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Education in North Carolina.
White is the third principal in four years from the Edenton-Chowan Schools to win the Regional Principal of the Year award. White won the award while at D.F. Walker in 2018. Sheila Evans was named Northeastern Regional Principal of the Year in 2020.
White will represent the northeast region in the upcoming State Principal of the Year competition.