Because of his interest in the visual arts, Michael Williams Jr. felt College of The Albemarle was the right place to begin pursuing his dream of becoming a graphic designer and filmmaker.
Williams, who graduated from COA in July 2020 with an associate degree in fine arts and visual arts, is currently enrolled at Elizabeth City State University where he is pursuing his bachelor’s degree.
“I chose to go the community college route because I was unsure about going back to school,” Williams said. “I decided to go into something creative as a major, as that is when I’m at my best. The choice to go to COA was easy after reading about the programs offered; it felt like a great fit.”
While at COA, Williams served as executive senator chair of the Student Government Association and president of the Art Club. His also participated in many SGA events, put his talent to work by painting the mural in the student lounge at COA-Edenton-Chowan, and served as the student speaker for a welcome reception held for Dr. Jack Bagwell when the then-new COA president arrived on campus.
Williams was also chosen to receive the Jaquelin Jenkins Scholarship, which is awarded to a top student majoring in the visual arts.
After graduating, Williams transferred to ECSU to continue his education in visual arts.
“COA helped me prepare for a four-year university by making sure I got my general education courses out of the way so I am able to just take courses for my degree at ECSU,” he said.