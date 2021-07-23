Editor's note: The following story is part of a recurring series on students who've attended College of The Albemarle.
As director of Student Life at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Antonio Williams counsels students about the importance of being a lifelong learner.
It's advice he himself has followed since high school.
Williams' own path as a lifelong learner started when he enrolled in College of The Albemarle's High School Equivalency program during his junior year of high school. At the time, Williams aspired to join the Army National Guard and wanted to earn his diploma.
But having been a caregiver for his great-grandparents, Williams also was interested in a career in the health care field. He enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at COA, then went on to complete the Medical Assistant Program at what was then called Key Business College, now known as Everest Institute, in Virginia.
Williams had fond memories of playing basketball in high school and remembered how one person, Dr. Lindsey White, had helped the team purchase their basketball sneakers. Because the cardiologist's generosity had made a big impression on him, Williams asked White if he could have an internship that would help him complete the requirements for his degree.
After Williams finished his internship, White offered him a paid position. Working under White, Williams improved his technical skills by obtaining certifications as both a nationally certified phlebotomy technician and external counterpulsation technician. Williams also managed a Coumadin clinic and started the IVs for nuclear stress tests performed at White's office.
Williams next set his sights on becoming an administrator at an assisted living facility. His first position as an executive director was at Louisburg Gardens Assisted Living Community near Raleigh.
He recalls commuting to the job for nine months. Regardless of the commute, Williams said he tried to set an example for his staff by being the first one in the office in the morning and the last to leave in the evening.
He was later offered a position as an administrator at Leigh Hall Assisted Living in Virginia, where he was able to manage multiple assisted living facilities.
While he continued to pursue career opportunities, Williams also continued his education. He earned his associate degree in general education as well as a bachelor of science degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. He also earned a bachelor of divinity degree from the Roanoke Theological Seminary and is currently days away from receiving his master's degree in organizational leadership from Capella University.
Besides his job at MACU, Williams also serves as pastor at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church and is a principal in Faith Investors Corporation, where he educates others on financial wealth and investing in real estate.
Williams and his wife, Sabrina, live in Hertford with their four children: Imani, Jazmine, Soniya and James.
Williams said he believes people can come from all backgrounds in life and be successful. They just have to make the choice to pursue getting an education and have faith in themselves "to change their tomorrow," he said.