Williamson scholar

Perquimans County High School senior Victoria Williamson, shown with Freda Nelson (left) and Wallace Nelson (right), is the first recipient of the $1,000 Tony Key English/Language Arts and Fine Arts Scholarship. Williamson plans to attend the University of Lynchburg next fall and study English and literature in pursuit of a communications degree and minor in journalism.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

HERTFORD — A Perquimans County High School senior who plans to attend the University of Lynchburg next fall is the first recipient of a new college scholarship named for a beloved Hertford resident killed in a vehicle crash in Virginia earlier this year.

Victoria Williamson, who plans to study English and literature in pursuit of a communications degree and minor in journalism, was recently presented the $1,000 Tony Key English/Language Arts and Fine Arts Scholarship.