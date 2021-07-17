Mid-Atlantic Christian University has hired Rodney Wooten as its full-time library director.
Wooten will join the MACU staff Aug. 2.
An Alabama native, Wooten has worked as library director at College of The Albemarle for the past five years. He previously was library director at Ohio Valley University and worked at a public library in Alabama.
Wooten holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Faulkner University and an advanced degree from the University of Alabama in library information studies.
In addition to his work as a library director, Wooten has served as the preacher at Bayside Church of Christ in Elizabeth City since 2016.
A track and field athlete at Auburn University, Wooten also has coached track and field and cross-country in the Currituck County Schools. He is married and has four adult children.
“The university is excited to welcome Rodney Wooten to the school this coming fall,” MACU said in the press release.