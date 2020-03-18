Eleven students from the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies presented last week at the North Carolina Technology in Education Society Student Showcase at the Raleigh Convention Center.
NCTIES, the North Carolina Technology in Education Society, focuses on technology use in education throughout North Carolina. Each year it holds a conference allowing teachers and students to demonstrate how they are using technology in the classroom.
Students in grades 6-8 representing NEAAAT’s FIRST LEGO League robotics team, FLL #34522, have been working on a research project and programming LEGO EV3 robots since October. Their research project “The Rising Tide” was awarded 1st-place recognition at an FLL regional qualifying event in Newport in January. The project focuses on climate change effects, rising sea levels, and how coastal North Carolina cities will be affected by climate change.
Students’ research for the project included evaluating websites, creating essential questions, interviewing professionals, and designing models using 3D printing technology and laser cutting technology. The students created a wide arrange of products, including a wind turbine, floating city design, an infographic and a research project skit. The middle school robotics team is coached by NEAAAT Coding instructor Tamika Keys-McPherson and mathematics instructor Lindsey Cahoon.
Three high school students also presented a computer science project completed in NEAAAT’s high school coding elective course taught by Keys-McPherson. The project, “A Vision of Coding in Our Community: Bit-by-Bit,” is the result of a $7,300 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Coding and Mobile App Development Program.
Dr. Tonya Little, NEAAAT executive director of STEM, pursued the grant to provide computer science project-based learning experiences for students and to grow the skills of NEAAAT’s computer science instructors. In partnership with Jeffries Eppes of STEMERALD City, LLC, a STEM consulting company, and Debbie Malenfant of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., the class designed and programmed a MicroBit watch capable of counting steps, recording temperature and identifying a geospatial location. The students are partnering with ECDI to connect with businesses in downtown Elizabeth City, in hopes of mapping walking routes.
Robo-Banditos compete at robotics event
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ FRC Team #7715, the Robo-Banditos, was among the 31 teams from North Carolina, Georgia and Maryland that recently gathered at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke for a two-day FIRST North Carolina FIRST Robotics Competition. The NEAAAT team, which received the tournament’s Teamwork Award, was led by coaches Shala Spence, a NEAAAT robotics and computer science instructor, and Jason Stabley, NEAAAT’s aviation coach.
“It’s like any competitive sport,” said Dr. Tonya Little, the NEAAAT’s executive director of STEM and team coach. “You’ve got to learn the game, study the offense and defense, and build the player robot to succeed.”
Every year, the competition features a theme challenge. This year’s theme was Infinite Recharge. During the competition, two alliances worked to protect FIRST City from approaching asteroids caused by a distant space skirmish. Each alliance, along with their droids (robots), raced to collect and score power cells to energize their shield generator for maximum protection. To activate stages of the shield generator, droids manipulate their control panels after scoring a specific number of power cells. Near the end of the match, droids race to their rendezvous point to get their shield generator operational in order to protect the city.
During the 15-second autonomous period, droids followed pre-programmed instructions. Alliances scored points by shooting power cells (balls) into power ports. In the final 2 minutes and 15 seconds of the match, drivers took control of the droids. Alliances scored points by continuing to shoot power cells into the power ports. The alliance with the highest score at the end of the match won.
Students involved in FIRST FRC go on to attend engineering schools and make careers in science and technology. Many FRC students return to their teams as mentors and coaches.
“It’s the hardest fun you’ll ever have,” Robo-Banditos team member Alan Sessor Jr. said.
Antonio Graham, a member of the robot drive team, said he joined Robo-Banditos because he wants to go into engineering and learn more technical skills while also having fun.
“Joining FRC has given me lifelong skills in teamwork,” added John Davidson, a team member who serves as a “human player” on the field during the robot game, retrieving balls and delivering them to the robot for play.
Janarria Wallace described being a FRC team member as “amazing plus in my life,” and as something that “also gives me a sense of family.”
“Our advancement in the competition was an amazing outcome of what we built and practiced. We are all on the team together, but the number one goal as a team is pulling together like a family and it shows,” she said.
Team members work together throughout the year on woodwork, metalwork, electrical wiring, computer programming, marketing, community outreach, strategy, and safety.
“It has been amazing seeing these students grow as a team from our rookie season last year into the team that they are now,” Stabley said. “The success of our robot this past weekend was a great token to our team’s growth.”