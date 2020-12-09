Are you so over 2020? Are you glad the year that just won’t quit has almost come to an end?
If so, we’d like to hear from you.
The Daily Advance is seeking reader contributions for what we’re calling a “Flush You, 2020” page to be published in our Sunday, Jan. 3 edition.
Send us your thoughts in several sentences explaining why you’ll be happy to see 2020 gone.
Email submissions either to elizabethcity@dailyadvance.com, jeure@dailyadvance.com, or cday@dailyadvance.com. You can also post them to our Facebook page.