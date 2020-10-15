North Carolina Division of Water Resources will monitor wells at the D.F. Walker Elementary School to collect data for water supply planning and other purposes.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the state agency during its October 6 meeting.
According to the memorandum, the division will place ground-water monitoring wells on the campus and collect data to inform water supply planning and many other purposes. Data from the wells will become part of the United States Geological Survey National Ground-Water Monitoring Network.
In other matters, the board considered two employee assistance programs and the services that would be provided to staff and teachers.
The Board also approved a 2020-21 local budget resolution.