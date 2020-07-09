Feed Your Body; Feed Your Soul

When was the last time you saw a health care professional?
More specifically, when was the last time you saw one pre-COVID 19? No doubt, you had to answer the routine questions: headache, stomach ache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, chest pain, shortness of breath, and on and on.
In concluding the session, he gave you a synopsis of his findings of the visit. But did he mention free radicals and antioxidants? Surely not. He may not even understand the health benefits himself.
Without getting technical, which I do not have the ability or knowledge to do, I will try to explain. Who knew antioxidants are so important for maintaining a healthy life?
The right amount may reduce the chances of cancer, lower high blood pressure, improve wrinkles, and help your heart stay healthy and reduces the risk for dementia, amongst many other benefits.
The purpose of antioxidants is to fight oxidation. Smoking, alcohol, and stress are contributing factors to increased oxidation. Antioxidants have the power to neutralize free radicals, so they are unable to damage healthy cells.
Your body makes some antioxidants, but a healthy diet contributes to a balance of antioxidants and free radicals. Left unchecked, free radicals can overload the immune system. As a nation, we are over-fed and undernourished.
In essence, we are what we eat.
What do we feed our minds, brains, heart, and soul? Are we feeding nothing but toxins? Are we focused only on the bad and the ugly that surrounds us? We are God-fearing and wonderfully made. “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 KJV.
Filled, God’s Word is with advice on Christian conduct, describing how we are to feed our minds and bodies. “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Romans 12:1-2 KJV.
Refuse to contribute to the negativity surrounding you. Awaken your senses – utilize your right brain (not just your left analytical brain) in seeing, smelling, touching, tasting, and hearing.
Pay attention to your surroundings – in love! Away with the weary, struggling feelings, we experience day after day. Putting your mind at ease is a proactive process. Just make it happen.
I remember, as a child, in Vacation Bible School, one assignment was to memorize Psalm 100, which I did. Even today, at more than three-quarters of a century old, I fall back on that Psalm to lift my spirits. Perhaps it will help you as well.
“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord, he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting, and his truth endureth to all generations.” Psalm 100:1-5 KJV.