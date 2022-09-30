TORNADO WATCH 548 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45
to 55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City,
Isle of Wight, and York Counties...in addition to the Cities
of Newport News, Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A New Bern man was sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison and five years of supervised release on Friday for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Quentin Tavaris Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges in April, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to the release Bryant, previously convicted on state charges for cocaine trafficking, began trafficking heroin and fentanyl in 2018. When Craven County sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest him, he led them on a chase. During the chase, deputies saw Bryant throw items out the window, including a bag that landed on church property.
After executing a search warrant at Bryant’s home, deputies seized $15,000 in cash and a drug sales ledger. The N.C. Crime Lab analyzed materials from the search and the chase and found 131.86 grams of heroin/fentanyl; 57.5 grams of powder cocaine; and 14.49 grams of crack cocaine.