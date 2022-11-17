...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A man found guilty of fentanyl trafficking while armed with a handgun was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.
Anthony Cyquan Herring’s sentencing in Raleigh follows the verdict in March by an Elizabeth City-empaneled federal jury finding him guilty of possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution, while armed with a loaded handgun.
According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone stopped an SUV for speeding in Nash County along I-95. The car was being driven by Herring and smelled like marijuana.
Deputies found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. In Herring’s luggage, they found 36 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, $2,200 in cash, and materials for packaging and distributing drugs.
Herring, 40, was sentenced as an armed career criminal because he had at least three prior convictions for drug trafficking crimes, prosecutors said.