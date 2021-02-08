A more comprehensive return to on-campus classes for area students in grades 6-12 is unlikely to happen anytime soon, according to school officials.
On Feb. 2 Gov. Roy Cooper and top state school and health officials called for all schools statewide to reopen with in-person instruction for all students, provided proper prevention measures are in place.
Cooper and the other officials based their decision on recent research, including a study in North Carolina, showing school settings have low rates of transmission for COVID-19 provided strong preventive measures are in place.
At the same time, there is evidence of “growing harms to children” who are not attending in-person classes and “relying solely on remote instruction,” states the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit on the N.C. Department of Public Instruction website. Potential negative impacts include those on students’ academic success and mental health as well as access to consistent daily meals.
The Toolkit says students in grades 6-12 should return to in-person instruction five days a week “to the fullest extent possible” but also notes those grade levels should continue to observe a six-foot social distancing guideline.
“The requirements for six feet social distancing provide an additional layer of protection in middle and high school settings, recognizing that studies indicate that younger children appear to be less likely to spread COVID-19 to others than older teens and adults,” DPI states in the Toolkit.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the requirement to maintain six feet of social distance is a barrier to implementing a full return Plan A in grades 6-12 in his district. Plan A is basically a return of all or nearly all students to campus all day every day, or at least four days a week.
“We can’t move to Plan A with the current guidelines still in place,” Ferrell said. “Those guidelines require that we still maintain 6 feet of social distance for grades 6 through 12. We are doing the maximum that we can do given the guidelines right now.”
Ferrell added that if state guidance changes the Camden school administrators will work quickly with the county Board of Education to make a decision about whether to move to Plan A for all grade levels.
“How quickly we can do that will depend on how quickly we can get the transportation routing completed,” Ferrell said, referring to how students are transported to and from school. “We are already working toward Plan A for all grade levels becoming a reality.”
Although students in grades 6-12 are attending in-person classes on a much more limited basis right now than students in grades K-5 are, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer noted that all ECPPS students are being offered in-person instruction as called for by the governor.
“Gov. Cooper is encouraging districts in North Carolina to have plans in place for students to return to campuses for in-person instruction while offering remote learning for those who choose that option,” Sawyer said. “Districts still have the option to choose the best plan for their families. ECPPS is currently in compliance with the governor’s request for offering in-person as well as remote instruction.”