Farmers across the country, including in North Carolina, are “taking it on the chin” when it comes to diesel and fertilizer prices, which have risen to unprecedented levels.
The U.S. is dependent on and a major importer of foreign fertilizer. Factors driving costs up include Russia’s war with Ukraine, a limited supply of the relevant minerals and high energy costs, high global demand and agricultural commodity prices, reliance on fertilizer imports, and lack of competition in the fertilizer industry.
“Farmers understand they produce the only absolute essential energy in the world, food,” state Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, told Carolina Journal about the importance of the farmer’s role in people’s lives. “I don’t think we have come up with a system yet that would allow us to get along without food.”
Dixon, a semi-retired farmer, said of the gate receipts or agriculture product sold in North Carolina, nearly 70% is livestock, like chicken, turkeys, hogs, and cattle. “That’s an amazing statistic,” he said. “It’s a big part of our agricultural economy, which is the biggest industry in the state. We are approaching $100 billion.”
He said about 90% of agricultural output uses diesel engines, which include transportation, seeds, chickens, hogs, products, etc.
Dixon said farmers have it in their DNA to get up and go out and get the job done, but there is some worry with the trends happening with the economy.
“It’s dramatically affecting the thinking of every farmer that I come in contact with,” he said. “There is heightened anxiety about who will survive and who won’t.”
Ralph Britt of Britt Family Farms near Mt. Olive in Duplin and Wayne counties grew up on a farm and worked in chemical agricultural sales for 10 years after he finished his master’s degree at N.C. State. He has been farming full time for 28 years and told Carolina Journal the prices for diesel and fertilizer are historic.
“Some of our fertilizers are up four-fold from last year,” he said. “Nitrogen is produced through natural gas and a process that makes it. Fuel is double what it was last year. The cost of transportation is driving up the cost of inputs, delivery costs are all going up, but our biggest increase has been in fertilizer.”
Britt said they use 500 gallons of diesel a day and with it costing well over $4 per gallon, nearly $5 in some areas, compared to being below $2 last year, it is definitely having an impact.
Britt’s main crops are corn, soybeans, small grain, livestock, cattle, hogs, broilers, occasionally sweet potatoes, and peanuts. He plans on planting 1/3 less corn and replacing the acreage with more soybeans, mainly due to the rising costs of fertilizer.
He said 99% of corn produced in the U.S. goes into feed grains for livestock, which will impact the cost of beef, chicken, pork, and sausage. About 10% of feed-grade corn also goes into the oil supply, impacting the cost of ethanol.
He said in addition to a rise in costs for livestock, people will see an increase in the costs of fruits and vegetables as well. It comes after COVID, when supply chains were already struggling and not as many people working. There was an especially impactful shortage of truck drivers. All these factors led to lower agricultural production.
While Britt isn’t sure if the current situation will impact his farm’s ability to get paid for production, he said they will definitely have to put a lot more money into their crops this year.
“An example would be a margin on an acre of corn for $100 per acre,” he said. “Last year, we would have invested $500 in input-variable costs to grow that crop of corn to make $100. This year, that investment would be more like $800 or $900 an acre to make that same return.”
“This is going to be a year of very high risk,” Britt said. “We have a chance to have a good year if we have a good crop and do a good job selling it. But our budgets are double what they were last year.”