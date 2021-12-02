WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Board of Elections will hold a primary election throughout the county on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Candidates seeking election to county offices need to file a Notice of Candidacy at the office of the Martin County Board of Elections.
Candidate filing will open at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, and will close at noon Friday, Dec. 17.
All notices of candidacy, along with the proper filing fee, must be in the possession of the Martin County Board of Elections by the deadline to be accepted.
The county offices on the 2022 Primary ballot include two Martin County Commission seats with four-year terms from the western district, the four-year term for clerk of superior court and a four-year term for sheriff.
The regular voter registration deadline for the 2022 statewide Primary Election will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Eligible individuals who miss the regular voter registration deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting period.
The Martin County Board of Elections office is open from 8 a.m.until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information concerning filing or voter registration, call the Martin County Board of Elections at 252-789-4317. Additional information can be found at www.ncsbe.gov.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.