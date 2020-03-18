It’s March and amongst the madness is the lack of March Madness.
I learned a new term last week, “social distancing”. One of the intended byproducts of social distancing is you spending more time at home. One of its side effects is ... there’s no sports to watch with all your new free time.
I’m filling the time and appeasing the sports withdrawals in several ways. First and foremost I am keeping up with Mack Brown and UNC’s offseason. The last few weeks have provided a whirlwind of highly touted 2021 commitments.
We all know being a five star recruit doesn’t guarantee success in college and being a three start recruit doesn’t prevent one from being elite in college and beyond. Still, it’s no coincidence that LSU, Clemson and Alabama are filled with four and five star recruits.
Speaking of my being a Tar Heel fan boy, I never miss an episode of “The Pod”. I am referencing of course the Carolina Insider podcast with Jones Angell and Adam Lucas, aka G College and The Aristocrat of Tenderness.
I have mentioned them here prior and cannot recommend their podcast enough to my fellow Carolina faithful. While Jones and Adam serve as the “Voice of the Tar Heels” in their respective roles surrounding Carolina athletics, check out their podcast and it’s quickly apparent that they are both genuine fans of the university and friends with each other. It makes for a good listen and I’ve enjoyed browsing some of the older episodes.
I also regularly listen to The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz via podcast. They even have a condensed version available providing a “best of” edit of the daily show. There is no show in sports talk radio more equipped to handle entertaining themselves and others without sports more than theirs.
Le Batard and his team, aka the “shipping container”, also produce a worthwhile podcast called South Beach Sessions. Dan comes across in all platforms as highly intelligent, a little wacky and incredibly genuine. This unique mix allows him to effectively lead guests to discuss things they might might not otherwise whilst producing an environment encouraging them to do so openly and honestly.
Aside from that, I’ve been playing a lot of 5-on-5 Blacktop on NBA 2K. I’m too cheap to buy it every year so I’m still playing 2K19 and the Blacktop mode allows me to mix rosters up a bit. I’ll even create an epic matchup of great players spanning several decades. I’ll play it myself on both sides and then allow the computer to control both sides while I watch.
Don’t judge me, I know I have a problem.