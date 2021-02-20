In a world of 2-day delivery through Amazon Prime, a phone app for everything and social media, it’s easy to get tangled up in dangerous rhythms.
Let’s look at how the word “rhythm” is defined in the dictionary: “Movement, fluctuation or variation marked by the regular recurrence or natural flow of related elements.”
Let’s park at ‘’natural flow’’ for a moment. When the world was created and and we were created, ‘’work’’ was present. So it is not that work is bad or anything new. We were meant to use our gifts and skills and put them to good work.
The problem lies in us making work, staying busy and filling up our days and calendars with things that do not produce life. We become addicted to staying in motion, always looking for the next best (fill in the blank), celebrating being busy like it’s something worthy of praise.
We become addicted to our phones and our shows on TV. We even get mad when we go through the fast-food lane and it takes too long to fill our order — because we are expecting everything to look and be as fast as ‘’swiping to the right’’ when placing an Amazon Prime order.
I’m not saying that Amazon Prime, TV shows and phone apps are bad; what I am saying is that when we put those things above life-giving activities, we enter dangerous rhythms that eventually will only produce overwhelming stress, anxiety and feelings of depression.
We often wonder why we feel these negative emotions. So I want to challenge you to take an honest look at how you spend your time, starting from the moment you wake up and continuing until your head hits the pillow. What is a priority for you? Does the way you spend your days reflect that?
Now, I can almost hear some of you screaming at me: ‘’But you do not understand how hard my days are!’’
Actually, friend, I do. I am a business owner, mom of a child with extraordinary needs and a wife. I deal, on a daily basis, with my own anxiety and OCD. I go to therapy every week; my daughter and husband do, too. We also do marriage counseling — well, because marriage is hard y’all!
My days start at 5 a.m. and my body does not get rest until 9 p.m. each day. And that doesn’t include all the unexpected things that happen in the middle, because, well, life has a weird sense of humor, right?
I could go on and on and tell you how I do not have enough time, motivation, resources or energy (because I have not slept more than 4-6 consecutive hours in a year) but I won’t because that would just feed into both your and my unhealthy rhythms.
OK, Zaribel, so we have unhealthy rhythms. How can we fix them?
Glad you asked! I’ve created a framework called the ‘’Self Repurposing Project.” If you are crafty maybe you have repurposed a piece of furniture before. I haven’t because I do not have that gift. I have become highly skilled, however, at repurposing my own self.
In a nutshell, this is how it works:
Step 1: We need to HEAL ourselves. We do this by honoring who and where we are today, exploring all the experiences that have made who us who we are, actively asking for help from trusted friends, therapists, fellow church-goers, and then learning how to listen and embrace our own voice.
Step 2: We need to LIFT each other up! We do this by letting go of our limiting beliefs, inviting others to enjoy community with us, complimenting others, fixing our people-pleasing mentality and taking everyday actions to encourage others.
Step 3: We need to open space to GROW. We do this by giving to the world what we want to receive, becoming the person we want others to be, rising above people’s opinions and our own insecurities, opening our mind and heart to opportunities and watching those opportunities flow.
I believe if we do not take care of our unhealed wounds, we are not fully capable of lifting others up and building community with them. If you are like me, you can try to be everything to everyone (yeah, that people-pleasing, bad habit thing we do). But I learned the hard way that this is not a sustainable way of helping others.
I always heard ‘’you can’t give from an empty cup’’ and that took a whole new meaning when in March 2020 I woke up on my bathroom floor after passing out. I was forced to find a better rhythm.
Don’t be like me. Don’t wait until you can’t go anymore — that is such a dangerous place to be and makes it so much harder to do damage control.
I know our fast-paced and Instagram picture-perfect world does not leave much room for us to feel we can slow down and foster healthier rhythms but I want to challenge you to try and do so. I want you to set yourself apart and start taking care of yourself. There is no other you around. You are an ‘’ultra rare” (like my 8-year-old would say!) and so I want you to start acting like it.
Healthy, life-giving rhythms start with you and there’s never been a better time to start than today.