EC Fire Department
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of brush fire in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1020 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1700 block of Darian Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2 in the 2000 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.