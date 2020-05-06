EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 3.
A report of rescue, EMS assistance in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 3.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring on Fine Arts Way at Elizabeth City State University was turned in April 3.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard was turned in April 3.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in April 3.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 4.
A report of combustible/flammable gas in the 1500 block of Rochelle Drive was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Morgan Street was turned in April 4.
A report of accident, potential accident in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Albatross Way was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road was turned in April 5.
A report of a request for EMS assistance was turned in April 5 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road.
A report of cultivated grain or crop fire was turned in April 6 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.
A report of a request for EMS assistance was turned in April 6 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 900 block of Southern Avenue.