EC Fire Department
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 420 block of McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A call for service in the 700 block of S. Adams Landing, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug.26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Walnut Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1210 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2600 block of US Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew, in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Church Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of false alarm in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of Meads Pool Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of alarm sounded due to malfunction in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of alarms system activation, no fire in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1510 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A call for service on Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of false alarm in the 100 block of Davita Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.