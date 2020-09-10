Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, INLAND WORCESTER AND MARYLAND BEACHES. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, ACCOMACK, CHESAPEAKE, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON AND VIRGINIA BEACH. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MOVE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING. IN TOTAL, 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. THIS WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. IN ADDITION, THE GROUND IS ALREADY SATURATED ACROSS PARTS OF THE WATCH AREA DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EARLIER TODAY AND YESTERDAY. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&