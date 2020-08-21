EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 2210 block of Church Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Harrell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of lightning strike, no fire in the 910 block of Hunnicutt Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A call for service in the 800 block of Liberator Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A call for service in the 410 block of Harbours Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of heat from wiring, short circuit in the 1150 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A report of fire in a structure other than in a building in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the the 110 block of Schwarzkopf Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A call for service in the 3400 block of Symonds Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12.