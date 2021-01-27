EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1780 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 24.