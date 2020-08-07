EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of accident, potential accident on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A good intent call in the 400 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, wast turned in July 25.