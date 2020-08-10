EC Fire Department
A report of false alarm in the 310 block of Nugget Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1600 block of Camellia Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of S. Cobb Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 20 block of Fine Arts Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident on S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 27.
A report of building fire in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 28.
A report of vehicle fire in the 820 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 690 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29.