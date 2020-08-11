EC Fire Department
A report of gas leak in the 1910 block of Savin Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 30.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew, in the 860 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 30.
A report of building fire in the 110 block of Berkley Mobile Estates, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 30.
A report of cooking fire in the 510 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 30.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 1.
