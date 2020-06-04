EC Fire Department
A report of gas leak in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A call for service in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Dukes Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 29.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of lock-in in the 100 block of Lowry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 700 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1300 block of Lowe Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.