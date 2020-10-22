EC Fire Department
A call for service in the 1000 block of Lambs Berry Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 3410 block of Copper Creek Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.
A call for service in the 1000 block of Lambs Berry Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 14.
A report of person in distress in the 3890 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1910 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 14.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 110 block of Lowry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report of accident or potential accident in the 790 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.