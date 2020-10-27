EC Fire Department
A report of accident or potential accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A call for service in the 1310 block of Moore Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1000 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A call for service in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A call or service in the 400 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Kitty Hawk Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of good intent call in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 20.
A report of alarm system activation in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 21.
A report of gas leak in the 1100 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 21.
A report of vehicle fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 22.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 23.