EC Fire Department
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1410 block of W. Erhinghaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of system malfunction in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of false alarm in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of false alarm in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 3.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of building structure collapse in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of false alarm in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 800 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of false alarm in the 410 block of Dunstan Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 6.