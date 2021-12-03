EC Fire Department
A report of lock-out in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of building fire in the 310 block of S. Griffin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of lock-out in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 600 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of smoke odor or scare of smoke in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 810 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 9.
A report of fire in a structure other than in a building in the 840 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 9.
A report of fire in a structure other than in a building in the 300 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 9.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 bloci of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of service call in the 310 block of Locust Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of dispatched but canceled en route in the 1030 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.