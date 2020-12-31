EC Fire Department
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Fleetwood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 22.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Spellman Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 22.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of Kingswood Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 22.
A report of dispatched and canceled while en route to S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false call in the 110 block of Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of police matter in the 1000 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on White Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of unspecified incident type in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 160 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 720 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of service call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.