TORNADO WATCH 104 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWERS HILL, CAPE CHARLES,
CAPE COLONY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE, CURRITUCK,
DEEP CREEK, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EXMORE, FENTRESS,
GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, HANCOCK, HERTFORD,
HORNTOWN, HORSESHOE, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL,
MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW CHURCH, NORFOLK, ONANCOCK, POQUOSON,
PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, VALHALLA,
VIRGINIA BEACH, AND WINDSOR.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Southern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina...
Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina...
The southeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia...
The southern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia...
* Until 800 PM EDT.
* At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Fentress to Moyock to Burgess, moving east at
50 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to trees and powerlines.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Princess Anne, Moyock, Back Bay and Fentress around 710 PM EDT.
Currituck around 715 PM EDT.
Weeksville and Knotts Island around 720 PM EDT.
Old Trap and Shiloh around 730 PM EDT.
Grandy around 745 PM EDT.
Sanderling around 750 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Poplar
Branch, Spot, Saint Johns, Pungo, Jacocks, Light Nixon Fork, Spences
Corner, Goose Creek, Harvey Point and Taylors Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern
North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the
NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern
North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH