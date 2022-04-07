EC Fire Department

Responded to service call in the 200 block of Binnacle Court, March 17.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Herrington Road, March 17.

Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 800 block of Cedar Street, March 17.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, March 17.

Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Cameron Drive, March 18.

Responded to excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, March 18.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 620 block of Forest Park Road, March 20.

Responded to unspecified incident in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, March 20.

Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, March 20.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 20.

Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 21.

Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1840 block of West City Drive, March 21.

Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 21.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 21.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, March 21.

Responded to lock out in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 21.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 21.