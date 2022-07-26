EC Fire Department
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, July 2.
Responded to the 900 block of Morgan Street but found no incident on July 2.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 690 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, July 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, July 2.
Responded to brush fire in the 110 block of Capital Trace, July 2.
Responded to service call in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, July 2.
Responded to authorized controlled burn in the 2000 block of Main Street Extended, July 2.
Responded to watercraft rescue in the 200 block of Captains Court, July 2.
Responded to the 1300 block of Eastway Drive but found incident, July 2.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Lane Street, July 3.
Responded to system malfunction in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, July 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, July 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 870 block of Wellfield Road, July 4.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Nugget Trail, July 4.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 520 block of Edge Street, July 4.
Responded to EMS class, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 820 block of Westway Drive, July 4.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 400 block of Lane Street, July 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, July 5.
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, July 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 220 block of N. Water Street, July 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 5.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creek Road, July 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, July 6.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, July 6.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, July 7.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 7.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1040 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 7.
Responded to the 1920 block of Peartree Road but was canceled en route, July 7.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 510 block of E. Main Street, July 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, July 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1290 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 8.
Responded to good intent call in the 500 block of Shepard Street, July 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Colonial Avenue, July 8.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 610 block of Hull Street, July 9.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 990 block of S. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, July 9.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, July 9.
Responded to the 1840 block of West City Drive but canceled en route, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, July 9.