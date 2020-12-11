EC Fire Department
A report of unintentional alarm transmission in the 300 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 29.
A report of extrication of victim from vehicle in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 3630 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of person in distress in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 310 block of Derby Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1210 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1210 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1380 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A call for service was reported in the 810 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
A call for service was reported in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A call for service was reported in the 900 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
A report of overheated motor in the 10 block of Fine Arts Way, on the Elizabeth City State University campus, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 8.
A report of unspecified incident in the 330 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 8.