EC Fire Department
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Sept. 23.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Sept. 23.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Sept. 23.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident in the 500 block of W. Grice Street, Sept. 23.
Responded to good intent call in the 200 block of Springvale Drive, Sept. 23.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Sept. 23.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident without injuries in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Sept. 24.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 3810 block of Waterside Drive, Sept. 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident without injuries on W. Church Street, Sept. 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Sept. 24.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 24.
Responded to municipal alarm system in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Sept. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 40 block of UV Way, Sept. 25.
Responded to call for service in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Sept. 26.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment issue in the 1600 block of Winslow Street, Sept. 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Sept. 26.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 0 block of Muldrow Way, Sept. 26.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1870 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 27.
