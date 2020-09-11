EC Fire Department
A report of alarms system activation, no fire in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1510 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A call for service on Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of false alarm in the 100 block of Davita Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A call for service in the 1820 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A call for service on Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.