Responded to removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, March 5.
Responded to service call in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, March 6.
Responded to grass fire in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 6.
Responded to service call in the 600 block of Witherspoon Street, March 6.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, March 7.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 7.
Responded to lock-out in the 520 block of Edge Street, March 7.
Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 7.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 100 block of Stallings Court, March 8.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 9.
Responded to cooking fire, contained to container in the 910 block of Southern Avenue, March 9.
Responded to lifting assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of S. Ashe Street, March 9.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 200 block of S. Dyer Street, March 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of S. McMorrine Street, March 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, March 10.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, March 10.
Responded to to smoke detector activation in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, March 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, March 10.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, March 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, March 10.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 110 block of S. Ashe Street, March 10.
Responded to gas leak in the 1 block of Muldrow Way, March 11.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 600 block of Maple Street, March 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Hickory Drive, March 11.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 11.
Responded to gas leak in the 110 block of Dogwood Trail, March 11.
Responded to oil and other combustible liquid spill on N. Hughes Boulevard, March 11.
Responded to good intent call in the 610 block of Forest Hill Circle, March 11.
Responded to lock-out in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, March 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 12.
Responded to service call in the 760 block of Pitts Chapel Road, March 12.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, March 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Southern Avenue, March 13.
Responded to unintentional transmission of alarm in the 610 block of Alton Street, March 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, March 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, March 14.
Responded to dispatched and cancelled en route to 3880 Patrick Way, March 14.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 14.