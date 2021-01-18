EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from machinery in the 800 block of Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of brush or brush-and-grass fire in the 1010 block of W. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 700 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of system malfunction in the 1500 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.