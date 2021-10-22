EC Fire Department
A report of unspecified incident in the 690 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of unspecified incident in the 200 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of call for service in the Chappell Garden Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 21.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 21.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of call for service in the 1310 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of EMS call, excluding motor vehicle accident with injury in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.
A report of EMS call, excluding motor vehicle accident with injury in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of malicious, mischievous call in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of hazardous condition on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of call for service in the 700 block of Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of good intent call in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 26.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 26.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 200 block of W. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 27.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 28.