EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of system malfunction in the 1500 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of Ida Acres, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of cooking fire, contained to the container in the 800 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of Halstread Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of unspecified incident in the 820 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.