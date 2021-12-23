EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of overheated motor in the 1660 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of brush fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of fire in the 200 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 700 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of good intent call in the 700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1840 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1500 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1000 block of Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of public service in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 24.
A report of gas leak in the 1820 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of person in distress in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of cooking fire, confined to the container in the 200 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 330 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of lock-out in the 210 block of Bray Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1110 block of Perquimans Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 800 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 30.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 310 block of Harrier Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Culpepper Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route to the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Raven Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 1.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of brush fire in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1020 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1700 block of Darian Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2 in the 2000 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of building fire in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of vegetation fire in the 1690 block of Pot O Gold Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of service call to Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Goodwin Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 250 block of Sulidae Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1570 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of service call in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of electrical wiring, equipment problem in the 10 block of Science Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of good intent call in the 500 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 675 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.